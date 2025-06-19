Obituary: Charles Michael Cortez

Charles Michael Cortez unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday June 11th, 2025. He was only 57 and although his time on earth has come to an end, his light continues to shine bright in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. We are comforted in knowing he is with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ in heaven.

Charles was born in Orange, California on April 15th, 1968 to Ruby Gilliland and Miguel Cortez. He was the eldest of his 3 siblings (Susie, Patty and Preston). From an early age, Charles had a heart for the outdoors and a love for adventure. He and his family would spend many summers camping and his favorite place to go was Yosemite National Park.

As a teenager Charles discovered his love of guitar and he and his cousin Tyler along with his friend Rich started their first band. He went on from there to learn bass guitar, drums, piano, song writing and then earned a degree in Recording Arts from Golden West College. After college, he worked as a sound engineer for Calvary Chapel in San Juan Capistrano where he ran sound for all services, outdoor events and concerts. He then started his own business, Sonic Media Productions, specializing in audio visual production and DJ services. In addition to this he played in multiple bands and wrote and recorded many of his own songs in his home studio. Music was his passion and he was very gifted at it.

Charles met the love of his life, Jodee Guenther in 1991 and they went on to marry in 2001. They had 3 amazing sons together (Chris, Zachary & Gavin). While raising the boys, Charles developed a love for soccer and became a professional coach for South County Soccer Club. He would run soccer camps in the summer and coached all 3 boys year-round. He even co-produced a video for beginning soccer players called “Teach Yourself Soccer”. He

often would take the boys to see the professional Galaxy Soccer games at the stadium and get their jerseys autographed. The boys still have fond memories of those years. He was loved by many in the soccer community.

In 2008, Charles and his family moved to Great Falls, Mt to start a new life. In Montana, he got to re-discover his love for the outdoors. He loved to go shooting, bow-hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, kayaking and just simply be in the outdoors. Charles was always planning his next trip or adventure and had so many stories to share with family and friends about these adventures. He would come alive when talking about all the exciting trips and vacations he was planning. His all-time favorite place to go was Glacier Park with its breathtaking views, trails, waterfalls and wildlife. He planned many trips each summer to Glacier.

In addition to adventuring, he became known for his excellent home-made jerky and was lovingly known in his community as “The Jerky Guy”. He made unique flavors such as Mango Habanero, Bacon Maple, Dill Pickle, Taco Bell and Pizza. It seemed like everywhere he went he would get asked when he was going to make more jerky! He was happy to make it and deliver it to his friends and family many times a year.

Charles continued his love for music in Montana as well as his outdoor adventures. You could find him at many of the Jam nights around town but he mostly loved writing his own songs at home in his studio. He wrote from the heart and was inspired by whatever was going on in his life. He could play so many different genres and so many instruments. He was truly gifted in his musical talent. He also would sometimes volunteer to play worship songs at the homeless Mission which brought him great joy. Guitar was therapy for him as he would often go play by the river with his dog, Jaxson, then return with a new song to share. I can just imagine he is up there playing guitar with all of the greats that went before him. We are sad to say goodbye but comforted in knowing he is in heaven and we will get to see him again.

Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Fortner and her husband Joseph, his mother-in-law JoAnn Guenther, and his Uncle Larry Brittain. Charles is survived by his wife, Jodee Cortez, sons, Chris Cortez, Zachary Cortez and Gavin Cortez, his siblings, Susie Stallions, Patty Kingsley and Preston Kissee, his grandchildren, Callie Woods and Natalia Cortez, his cousins Tyler Brittain and Jaymi Lang, his Aunt Pauli, his step-father Terry Kissee, Father-in-law, Joel Guenther and wife Agnes, brother-in-law, Jeremy Guenther and wife Jan, nephews Jared Guenther, Joshua Rabeneau, Joe Stallions, nieces Cheyenne Komma, Shaelynn Kingsley, Ashton Kingsley and Brooke Berrett.

