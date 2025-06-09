Obituary: Charles Wayne Livingston

Master Sergeant Charles Wayne Livingston (Chuck Chuckie), aged 74, passed away in June 2024 at Benefis Hospital. Chuck was born on 28 January 1951 to his late parents Marilyn Peterson and Charles Livingston in Meadville Pennsylvania. He grew up with three sisters, Susan (Eric Rinella) of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Vicky Livingston of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Laura (Glenn Beckstein) of Greenville Pennsylvania.

Chuck volunteered to join the United States Air Force (because he was the only son of his family, his draft was optional) on 30 September 1969. Graduating Boot Camp in November 1969, he started his career as an Electrical System Operator. He was also a Morse System’s Operator in Vietnam, and he ended his career as a missile facilities technician.

He never really talked about his service, not in depth, but he was proud of the work he did and his contributions to his country. He extended an extra four years in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. By the time he retired from the Air Force on 30 September 1993 he had four beautiful children, Johnee Livingston of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Livingston of Atlanta, Georgia with his first wife, Buason Hudson, and James Livingston of Great Falls, Montana and Jessica Livingston of New Bern, North Carolina with his current wife, Paula (Florez) Livingston.

After his Air Force retirement, he took odd jobs to clean before starting to work at the Cascade County Sheriff’s office/detention center where he also retired. Chuck was always moving, always involved in a project whether it be hunting/fishing maintenance, bowling Kino, and helping out with the community. He was a staple in the community, and he was liked by all who had the opportunity to meet him.

Chuck was a very unique dad, husband, and friend. Although quiet, he could light up a room. There was never a dull moment in this man’s life and boy were there many adventures with him. He enjoyed his anniversary drives down to Yellowstone, his “I’m not sleeping” snoozes after dinner, even though he was snoring, his weekly cribbage and scrabble games with Paula, his nightly sudoku to stimulate his mind, and his endless books he enjoyed.

There were so many discoveries after he passed. His immense love and friendship for his best friend, John Lopochonsky, Jr. who passed in Vietnam in 1971, his love for poetry and writing it, his stamp and coin collection that would make any collector jealous, and his bout in cross stitching, which was amazing.

He is survived by his wife, Paula; children, Johnee, Jennifer, James, Jessica; his four grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Jasmine.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.