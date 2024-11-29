Obituary: Christine Florence "Loppy" Oppelt

Christine Florence "Loppy" Oppelt, age 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on November 23, 2024. Christine was born December 20,1951 at the Fort Belknap hospital.

She grew up in Hays, MT and attended the Hays Lodgepole school up until 9th grade. She then attended Flandrau Indian School for several years, as well as Great Falls High School. It was in Great Falls where she met and married her one and only true love, William Oppelt, on November 10, 1973. They enjoyed 51 years together.

Christine was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and she treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a Camp Crew Boss up until the age of 71. Christine had a life-long passion for the outdoors, enjoying camping and hunting. She loved to travel any chance she got, taking trips to Washington to see family and stopping into the big casinos for some Bingo. She also loved to play cards with her mom, Mildred Christenson and sisters Goosie, Kris, Dorothy and Nickolee. Sometimes this involved staying up to the wee hours of the morning.

One of Christine's favorite things to do was decorating the house for Christmas, and having everyone over to celebrate. Before her passing, she traveled to Hays, MT to visit her sisters and attended the annual pow wow. She was also able to go to a few of her favorite places, including Texas Roadhouse in Missoula, Pizza Ranch in Helena, and the Coeur D'Alene Casino in Worley Idaho.

Christine is survived by her loving husband Bill, her children Billie (Doug), William Jr "Gordo" (Cassie), Jimmy (Montie) and Debbie (Jeremy), Jimmy Jr (Jory), Felicia (Justin), 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brother Tony Mann, sisters Gertrude Werk, Frances Russette, Wilma Morsette, Christabelle Christenson, Dorothy Christenson, and Nickolee Kirkaldie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mom, Mildred Christenson, sisters Madeliva Russette and Mabel Mann, brothers David Mann, Donald Mann, and Norman Christenson.

Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, December 13, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Vineyard Church 1617 6th Ave N, Great Falls, MT