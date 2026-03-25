Obituary: Christopher John Bell

Christopher John Bell, Omkoso’ko’yii “Big Road,” age 19, a member of the Amskapi Pikuni/Blackfeet nation, passed away on March 20th, 2026.

Christopher Bell was born on September 27, 2006, in Bozeman, Montana to Crystal Russell and Norman Bell. He was a beloved son, stepson, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend whose presence brought strength, laughter, and light to those around him.

He grew up in Great Falls in his early years and moved to Havre in 2014. He graduated from Havre High School in 2025. From an early age, Chris had a deep love for sports; wrestling, baseball, basketball but his love for football outweighed them all. He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball in the summertime with his stepdad. He recently titled in National Knife Fighting, placing 3rd in single stick fighting, 2nd in double stick and 4th in team fighting. He was just days from joining the Marines and later wanted to become an electrician. He brought determination, heart, and pride into everything he did on and off the field.

Chris enjoyed spending time with his mom, stepdad, sister and brother. Making memories hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He was his baby brother’s world, from hanging out gaming, golfing or cruising. He could often be seen with Kyi-yo’s head peeking out of the window of his red Dodge truck. He was always showing Harmony his version of “sisterly-love”. The family went on a trip to California, enjoying Las Vegas, Disneyland, beach and good food. He always teased his mom how she said Mojave Desert “Mo-jive”. Christopher had a special relationship with his stepdad Terry who showed him how to do mechanical work, offered life advice and would come to his rescue when he needed.

Christopher and Norm loved spending time together outdoors whether it was fishing, boating, hunting, golfing or just raising hell. He loved spending time with his grandparents, Rex and Yvonne. He would stop in to see them anytime he went to Great Falls. He would always ask “hey grandpa & grandma, what do you need me to do”. His first flight was with his grandparents to Canada to fish, which him and his sister absolutely loved and cherished. He always talked about the duct taped airplane and how much fun they had. He went on an Alaskan fishing trip with his dad, sister, auntie Audrey and grandparents, with plans to go again this summer. Already betting on who could catch the biggest fish. He always had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

Chris met Cecilia Ymzon in January 2022 and started dating in March 2022. From the time that they met, they loved each other so much, spending little time apart. They later moved in together in May of 2025 raising their two cats, Puddle and Storm. Damian and Anne-Marye Ymzon welcomed him into their family and brought him into the Catholic Church. Chris and Cecilia enjoyed attending church together and growing their faith.

Chris truly loved spending time with family and friends, fishing and hunting, golfing and cruising (listening to his loud subs). Anything to do with outdoors brought a bright smile to his face, and those around him. He worked summers at the Hill County Fairgrounds, Walmart, UPS, as well as a summer intern at Northern Montana Hospital. Most recently he worked for Angel Acres and there he gained even more family with Cory and Angela Habeger. He also enjoyed time with the Shenanagator bunch, who are like family to him. He was not afraid of challenging work. He showed up, put in the effort, and earned the respect of those around him through his grit and dedication.

He carried deep pride in his Ampskapi Pikuni/Blackfeet heritage and community. He valued family, tradition, and connection, shared through gatherings, helping others, and his humor. His spirit and the way he showed up for others will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his father Norman Bell, mother Crystal Russell, stepfather Terry Doney, brother Kyi-yo, sister Harmony and his loving girlfriend Cecilia Ymzon. Grandparents Rex and Yvonne Bell of Great Falls, Mt. Albert Russell and Mary Ann DayRider of Heart Butte, MT. Beverly Werk of Hays, MT. Uncle Jake (April) Russell, Aunts: Audrey Bell, Amanda (JR) Wells, Nicole (Louis) Pollock, Samantha Russell, Mary Jo Russell, Julie (Tony) Higgins, Melissa Russell, Justin (Megan) Doney, Justin L (Marcy) Doney, Colleen Fox, Ursula Long Fox, Maria Doney, Carletta (John) Benson, and Nik (Megan) Barber. Along with many relatives and friends who loved him deeply.

He is preceded in death by great grandparents Johnny and Ethel DayRider of Heart Butte, MT, Rosella Russell of Spokane, Wa, Bill and Janice Russell of Heart Butte, MT, Norman and Audrey Brendsel of Maxbass, ND, Marvin and Faye Bell of Salt Lake, Utah. Great uncles; William “spud”(Valerie) DayRider, Bernard DayRider, Junior DayRider, Robert DayRider, Roger (Carol) Holmes. Great aunt; Debbie DayRider, cousin Matthew Brendsel, and childhood friend Teaunce James Brockie.

A wake service will be held Friday, March 27th, 2026 through March 30th, 2026. Funeral Service will be March 30th, 2026 at 3pm at St. Jude’s Catholic Church of Havre. Services include both Catholic rites and Native ceremonial traditions to honor his life.

The family welcomes all who knew and loved him to join in remembering and honoring his life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.