Obituary: Clara Mae Fraser

Clara Mae Fraser, aged 93, passed away December 27, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Clara Mae was born on November 19, 1931, in Cascade Montana to Walter and Helen Comer. She was one of six children. She graduated from Cascade High School in 1949. She went on to enroll in the Havre Nursing program. Shortly after starting the nursing program, she met and married Donald Fraser on February 22, 1950. Clara Mae and Don moved to Joplin where they worked in farming, and began their family.

After years of farming, Don and Clara Mae began a trucking business, Fraser Trucking. Clara Mae managed the clerical part of the business. They returned to Cascade in 1964. Their family, and business, continued to grow. Clara Mae went to work for GTA as a bookkeeper. She returned to homemaking until 1987 when Clara Mae and Don partnered with Murry Moore, opening a Napa Auto Parts. She retired in 2012, a year following Don’s death. She resided in Cascade until March 2024, when she moved to the Goldstone Assisted Living Facility.

Clara Mae’s hobbies included flower gardening, crocheting, embroidering, and cooking. Her handmade gifts will continue to be treasured. She was active in her church and loved when her children and grandchildren would attend. She loved sharing her faith. Clara Mae enjoyed traveling and looked forward to trips with family and friends. She was always up for games, laughter, and of course a red beer.

Survivors include sons, Merle (Sally) of Great Falls and Don of Missoula; daughters, Judy (Steve) Gianarelli of Craig, Alaska, Donna (George) Franko of Cascade, and Penny (Tom) Sielski of Clinton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Todd, Stephanie, Marie, Angela, Molly, Kolton, Kolby, Michaela, Weston, Dayton, Devyn, Thatcher, and Aydrie; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

