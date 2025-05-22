Obituary: Clyde “Skip” Ross

Clyde “Skip” Ross was born in Fort Benton, MT on August 7, 1955. Raised by his mother, Ida Stovall Ross, and his father, Robert Ross, he lived in Fort Benton until his death on May 21, 2025, at the age of 69.

He loved golfing, fishing and science fiction. He began coaching both boys and girls golf in 1987, winning Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2011. He also coached football, beginning in 2001, including during the state championship year in 2002 when he also won Assistant Coach of the Year. Coaching was one of the great joys of his life.

Skip worked for the city of Fort Benton for 30+ years. He took great pride in his job. He truly loved the town and the people in it.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Stovall Ross, father, Robert Ross and sister, Jessica Ross. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Yirsa Ross, two children, Stephanie Lillejord (Jebadiah Lillejord) and Craig Ross; one grandchild, Dezmond Ross and two sisters; Tracy Taylor (Lee Taylor) and Becky Kolman (John Kolman).

There will be a reception at Signal Point Golf Course on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, from 2 to 5 pm. All are welcome to come share stories and celebrate Skip’s life.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.