Obituary: Connie (Bise Price) Ford

Connie (Bise Price) Ford passed away on 7 Mar 2024 at the Hospice House of Spokane. She was born 18 Feb 1950 to James Dean Bise and Shirley Gayle Lee. She grew up in a close family and spent time, in her younger years, with many aunties, uncles and grandparents. Joe Price took Connie as his own, when Shirley married him, and she became a Price.

She married F Kelsey first and had a daughter. Her last marriage, to Wayne Ford, was her longest. She gained a son, from his previous marriage, that she loved as her own.

She worked many years in the restaurant industry as a cook. A few years after their marriage, she and Wayne started working in the property management field. This would remain their work and life for the rest of their working years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents (Shirley, Jim and Joe), three sisters, three brothers, her aunties, uncles, grandparents and several cousins.

Left to mourn her are her daughter, Lisa Murphy of Spokane, WA and son Jon (Amanda) Ford of Olympia, WA. Four grandchildren (Alicia, Nick, Cody and Ava), and six great grandchildren (Amelia, Jace, Jameson, Elijah, Penny and Carter). Five sisters, Karen, Pinky, Donna, Sandy and Rene. one brother, Rick Bise and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The numerous friends and acquaintances she made over the years are included here too.

Services will be handled by Threadgill Mortuary in Beaverton, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would rather you donate, in her honor, to Diabetes or Alzheimer research.