Obituary: Constance Jean Smith (nee Byers)

Constance Jean Smith (nee Byers), aged 77, lifelong resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully in her hometown on May 23, 2025.

Born on June 22, 1947, to Edwin “Ted” and Constance “Connie” Byers, Constance was a proud native of Great Falls. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965 and continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Montana, and a Master’s degree in French history from Harvard University.

Constance’s professional life was rooted in her family’s legacy. She began working at Herman’s Flowers as a small child and rose to become the third-generation owner, carrying forward a tradition of beauty and service to the Great Falls community.

Her commitment to service extended beyond her business. Constance was an active member of Job’s Daughters, serving as Bethel Musician for many years, and was a dedicated participant on the GFHS Reunion Committee for the class of 1965.

She served as Treasurer for the Montana Florist Association for many years and was a welcoming presence at First United Methodist Church, where she served as a greeter.

Constance’s life was filled with love for her family and a passion for her community. She cherished time spent with family at Flathead Lake, enjoyed family road trips, delighted in chauffeuring her grandson Iain and attending his dance performances and competitions. Her hobbies included needlework, raising tropical flowers, and tending to her beloved yard.

Constance is survived by her daughter, Andrea Callender (Jesse); her son, Sean Smith (Christina); her brother, Robert “Bob” Byers (Diane); her grandson, Iain Callender; her nephew and niece, John Byers (Ellen) and Leslie Wicks (Parker); and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “R.J.” Smith, and her parents, Edwin “Ted” and Constance “Connie” Byers.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.