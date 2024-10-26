Obituary: Constance Johnson

Connie Johnson passed away on Monday, October 21 , 2024, at the age of 88. She was born in Great Falls on January 13,1936 to George and Elizabeth “Betty” (Hedrick) Lillegard. She attended school in Geyser until her sophomore year and then finished high school in Great Falls, graduating in 1953 from Great Falls High School. Soon after, she met Doug Johnson at a country dance, and they married on June 26, 1955. They were married for 51 years, living in Great Falls the entire time. They had two sons, Bruce and Lance.

With a focus on education, Connie got her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Great Falls and a Master of Education degree from Northern Montana College. She was a dedicated elementary teacher for 37 years, first beginning in Ulm, then in Great Falls at Roosevelt, Franklin, Washington, Lowell, and finally Lincoln where she retired in 1994.

She developed relationships with numerous former students with some becoming forever friends over the years. She was particularly fond of Lincoln School and the friendships she developed with her coworkers that later formed the Lincoln Lunch Bunch, meeting monthly for 22 years.

Connie had a variety of interests and enjoyed reading, growing flowers, fishing, feeding birds, and collecting MANY things like stamps, spoons, apple decor, bird figures, knickknacks, shot glasses, and angels to name just a few. Her more recent and notably her favorite collection was Nutcrackers. Every Christmas she would adorn her house with well over 100 festive Nutcrackers. In later years, she enjoyed traveling to new places with her grown children.

One of her greatest prides was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved attending events that involved her grandchildren Connie’s final trip was to attend her granddaughter’s wedding in Oregon this last summer. She was determined to make the 12-hour trip to meet her 2 new great-grandchildren for the first time and see her other cherished great-grandchild in addition to being with her whole family.

She is survived by her two sons; Bruce (Nettie) Johnson, and Lance (Sandy) Johnson; grandchildren Ryan (Megan) Johnson, Quinn Johnson, Alex Johnson, Miles Johnson, Valerie Saldivar (Alejandro), and Luke (Lauren) Johnson; great-grandchildren Lena, Wren, and Leo Johnson.

