Obituary: Daniel James Stimac

Daniel James Stimac passed away on November 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dan was born in Butte, MT to Jim and Marian Stimac on February 13, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sharon Turner and Kathy Stimac; and daughter, Joy Welk. Dan is survived by his wife, Viann; sister, Chris (Paul) Lautenschlager; son, Blaine (Britne) Stimac; daughters, Deidrea (Dan) Annala, and Melissa Nichols; son-in-law, Dave Nichols; grandchildren, Brandan Annala, Tahnee Peppenger , Tanner Welk, Meagan Welk, Zack Nichols, Parker Stimac , Boston Stimac, and Silas Stimac; great-grandchildren, Brylee Annala and Kory Annala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He married Debbe Vukasin in 1973 and had two children, Joy and Blaine. They later divorced in 1995. Dan married Viann Zrubek in July 1997, sharing a beautiful life together until his death. Dan was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008 and fought a long, hard battle. Viann and her daughters, Deidrea and Melissa, along with the staff at Highgate Cottage, Beehive Huckleberry House, and Stillwater Hospice took great loving care of him until the end.

Dan attended St. Thomas Elementary and graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School. He earned his teaching degree from the University of Montana, where he played football for the Grizzlies. Dan was a diehard Grizzly fan and could talk smack with the best of them, often to the extreme annoyance of Bobcat “Boob-cat” fans.

He was a highly accomplished and well-loved English teacher and Wrestling and Football coach at Great Falls Central, Roundup High School, and Shelby High School. He concluded his educational career as the Vice Principal of Shelby High school in 1982. He had a true passion and gift for teaching, which was evident in the many former students who would stop him to share how he had made a difference in their lives. Dan loved hearing these stories and sharing in the memories of his past.

Dan moved his family to Great Falls in 1982 and worked at Greyco Bank Products and Consolidated Freightways before joining the team at Northern School Supply. In 1999, Dan and four of his co-workers became business partners and co-founded Montana School Equipment. He retired in 2012 but spent a few years of his “retirement” working at Schnider Funeral home.

One of the greatest joys of Dan’s life was coaching Blaine during his youth, taking pride in every accomplishment both on the field and in the classroom. As the years went on, that pride only grew as he watched Blaine’s success continue as a Carroll College football player, and then watching him become a devoted husband, loving father, and accomplished businessman. Not a conversation was had with Dan without him telling Blaine how proud he was of him.

When he became a grandpa, he was truly full of joy and so proud of everything his grandchildren did, sharing stories of his grandkids to anyone that would listen!

Telling jokes and pulling pranks was a constant in Dan’s life. He loved making people laugh and bringing those around him happiness. He had standard jokes that were repeated over and over and over, with a grandson once telling him he “needed new material!” He taught his grandchildren how to be pranksters also, then when the joke was pulled on him, he would say “Respect your elders, I’m a senior citizen, ya know!”

Dan was happiest spending time with family and lifelong friends, enjoying a Crown and Coke, watching sports, playing cribbage, and studying the Bible. He had an incredible memory for the game, able to recall high school, college, and professional plays and player statistics from decades past.

He was very devoted to his Catholic faith and community contributing many volunteer hours, including Cursillo and Ultreya Catholic fellowship, being a Eucharistic minister and performing prison ministry, volunteering at the Uptown Optimist Club, Special Olympics Summer Games, high school track meets, and much more, along with donating to numerous non-profit organizations.

Dan’s laughter, stories, and playful spirit will forever echo in our hearts. Though his chair may now be empty, his love remains ever present, a lasting reminder of a life well lived, and a man deeply loved. A celebration of his life is tentatively planned for June 13, 2026.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.