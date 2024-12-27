Obituary: Daniel Patrick Murphy

Daniel Patrick Murphy of Reno, Nevada, a devoted family man, public servant, and proud Navy veteran, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in Clovis, California. Born in Great Falls, Montana, Daniel lived a life guided by integrity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to those he loved.

Daniel spent his formative years on a cattle ranch in Cascade, Montana, where he developed a tireless work ethic and a love of the outdoors. His life took a pivotal turn when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, seeking adventure and duty far beyond his rural roots. Aboard the USS Rich, Daniel served with distinction, contributing to critical missions in the Caribbean, Europe, and the Baltic Sea. Following active duty, he continued his service in the Navy Reserves until 1963.

After the Navy, Daniel attended the University of Great Falls on the G.I. Bill, laying the foundation for a remarkable career in public service. Inspired by President Kennedy’s call to serve, Daniel joined the Internal Revenue Service, where his precision, diligence, and ethics propelled him to the role of Chief of the Audit Division. He later transitioned into private practice in Reno, Nevada, earning a reputation as the trusted advisor to countless clients, friends, and family members. His tax advice, delivered with quiet confidence and expertise, was legendary.

Though disciplined and detail-oriented in his professional life, Daniel was also a man of warmth, humor, and devotion. He found joy in skiing on the slopes of Mount Rose and Sun Valley, ID, exploring Idaho’s trails, and tending to his beloved yard in Reno. Daniel shared a loving marriage with his first wife, Marylou Landrigan, whom he wed in 1958. Together, they built a life filled with love and shared dreams until Marylou’s passing in 1990.

In 1996, Daniel found love again with Lennie, his devoted wife for nearly three decades. With his wife Lennie by his side, he embraced life’s adventures, from Napa Valley winery tours to a memorable cruise to Alaska. Above all, he cherished his extended family, creating lasting memories on horseback rides, camping trips, and family gatherings. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Lennie; children, Patrick (Beverley) and Kathleen (TJ); stepchildren, Marc and Darci (Curt); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

