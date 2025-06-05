Obituary: Dannilee Dyan Albright

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dannilee Albright, who left us on May 31, 2025, at the age of 34.

Dannilee was born on December 4, 1990, in Great Falls, Montana, to Shawn Albright and Robert Price. She was lovingly raised by her mother, Shawn, and stepfather, Scott Parker.

She was a devoted and loving mother to Donald, Miracle, Sofia, and Nevaeh—her greatest joy and proudest legacy. Through her marriage to Tim Musson, Dannilee and Tim welcomed two beautiful daughters, Miracle and Sofia, and together they lovingly added Donald and Nevaeh to their lives out of love. Their children were the heart of their world.

Dannilee was adventurous and free-spirited, with a warm heart and an unwavering compassion for others. She had a special love for animals and was always willing to help those in need. Her energy, kindness, and laughter left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She is survived by her four children: Donald, Miracle, Sofia, and Nevaeh; her loving mother Shawn Albright (and partner Gary Tanksley); her brother Jesse Albright; her grandmother Bette Albright; her ex-husband Tim Musson; as well as her Aunt, Uncle, Cousins, a beloved Niece, and many friends whose lives she touched with her vibrant spirit.

Dannilee was preceded in death by her cherished grandfather Jim Albright and her loyal dog and companion, Brandy.

A celebration of Dannilee’s life will be held on June 14, 2025 at 4 PM at Rockcress Commons Clubhouse 2208 23rd Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Dannilee’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her love, laughter, and light will never be forgotten.

