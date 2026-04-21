Obituary: Kathy Mae Kathan

Kathy Mae Kathan, aged 61, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice House on March 15, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

Kathy was born on August 15, 1964, to Arlene and Ed Kathan, Sr. in Great Falls, Montana.

She is survived by her children, Danielle Lazure, Kody (Kelsey) Rush, and Karissa Rush; six grandchildren; brothers, Ed (Tracey) Kathan Jr., Lonnie (Debbie) Long; sisters, Leslie (Mark) Bryant, and Linda (Bob) Bonuccelli; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Aleesha Kempa; grandmother, Nina Kathan; mother, Arlene Heihn; and father, Ed Kathan, Sr.

When you look up at the night sky, think that the stars are openings in Heaven, where the love of Kathy shines down on us, to let us know she’s happy and at peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Elks Park; 701 Riverside Dr, Great Falls, Montana 59404, where family and friends are invited to attend.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.