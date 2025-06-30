Obituary: Darlene "Betty" Funyak

Darlene “Betty” Funyak, aged 86, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2025, of natural causes. Born in Great Falls, Betty was the second youngest of ten children of Annie and Henry Aline. She was raised in Tracy, Montana, and graduated from Centerville High School. One night at a dance at the Eden Dance Hall, she met a young man from Stockett named Ted Funyak. That encounter led to a 62-year marriage filled with love, laughter, and family, until Ted’s passing in 2020.

Together, Betty and Ted raised two sons, Kent, born in 1961, and Kevin, in 1964. Betty poured her heart into motherhood, delighting in every birthday party, Easter basket, and holiday tradition. She lovingly tolerated the annual fireworks overload and extra-large Christmas trees, always rolling her eyes at the chaos with a secret smile. She was PTA president at Franklin Elementary, managed the Westside Little League concession stand, and rarely missed a game—cowbell in hand. Her sons always knew their mom was in the stands, cheering with unwavering support.

Family was everything to Betty. She and Ted often hosted lively card and dice games with her siblings and extended family—gatherings filled with laughter, competition, and the occasional need for Betty to play peacemaker. Despite being the second youngest, she held the voice of reason, and when Betty spoke, even her older brothers listened. Her signature sparkle appeared when she called out “Box-Cars” or laid down the winning hand.

Betty had a remarkable memory and was a walking family Rolodex. Mention any name, and she could tell you their family history within minutes—especially when teamed up with her sister, Gertie. Conversations often ended with everyone laughing, forgetting why the name came up in the first place.

Betty had a special place in her heart for her sons’ many friends, who simply called her “Mom.” Her home was always open, and there was always something hot on the stove. It wasn’t unusual for one or more of the boys’ friends to quietly slip away from a gathering just to sit and visit with Betty. Everyone knew she’d offer them food—usually more than once—and if they said “sure,” something delicious would magically appear. Betty often made elaborate breakfasts for the group of friends who had “slept over” after one of her son’s parties. She loved those times.

Betty was a longtime member of the Westside Homemakers group and an active volunteer at St. Joseph’s Parish. She helped with weekly Bingo nights—once unknowingly sporting one of her son’s college sweatshirts featuring a mischievous Mickey Mouse giving the one finger salute and the salutation “Hey Amigo!” Once she realized what it actually said, she laughed until she cried. Betty also organized funeral receptions, recruited volunteers, and donated countless dishes, serving her parish with humility and joy until its closing.

Betty adored her three grandsons, Nick, Zach, and Luke, and was proud beyond measure. In her eyes, they could do no wrong. She and Ted rarely missed a game or school event, no matter how far. Time with them in Great Falls was filled with arcade visits, driveway hockey, treats, and endless love. She loved to participate in activities with the boys and even pitched wiffle ball batting practice, despite Luke once bluntly telling her, “Grandma, you can’t pitch.”

Betty was known for her kindness, her listening ear, and her sincere interest in others’ lives. The day before she passed, she was at the store buying ingredients to bake something special for her dear friend Pia, in hospice care—always thinking of others, right to the end. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Aline and Annie Aline; siblings, Henry Aline, Gertie Pancich, Joe Aline, Tom Aline, Walt Aline, Bill Aline, Bob Aline, Josephine Birkland, and Janice Olson; and her beloved husband, Ted Funyak. She is survived by her two sons, Kent (Kathy) Funyak and Kevin (Jami) Funyak; grandsons, Nick Funyak (Sydney), Zach Funyak (Elli), and Luke Funyak; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to The Rivers Edge Trail or Benefis Peace Hospice.

Betty was always game for a good time, and for her, that usually meant doing something with her family. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and her deep love for her family and friends. Her bright smile, gentle spirit, and unwavering support will be dearly missed.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 12, 2025, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, with a reception immediately following at 1106 Ferguson Drive.

