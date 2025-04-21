Obituary: Darlene Bettylou Landes

Darlene Bettylou Landes, aged 92, a long-time resident of Great Falls, MT, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Darlene was born on December 17, 1932, to Earl and Neila (Shepherd) Smith in Williston, North Dakota, and was the youngest of seven children.

Raised on a small rural farm west of Williston, Darlene attended a country school and often told a story about riding a horse to school on cold winter days and pursuing her favorite subject, reading.

After her family moved to Williston, she attended the local high school and worked nights as a nurse’s aide. After marrying Edward Landes, Jr., on her birthday, December 17, 1954, she moved to Glendive, Montana, with her new husband. Four years later, Edward was offered a job in Great Falls, Montana, and he began a 34-year career working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Always supportive of family and friends, Darlene spent most of her adult life raising four children. She was known for her kind and gentle disposition, devotion to the Lord, and a well-deserved reputation for being a wonderful cook and homemaker. Her kitchen was always filled with the smell of homemade cookies, cakes, pies, and fresh bread. Later in life, Darlene took her love of cooking outside the home when she served as a school cook in the Great Falls elementary school system.

She was married for 64 years to her husband Edward, who died in 2018. Darlene will be missed by her three sons, Daniel (Martha) Landes of Rio Rancho, NM, Paul Landes of Anchorage, AK, Scott (Tracy) Landes of Seattle, WA; daughter, Crystal Cubbage of Great Falls; 12 grandchildren, Jeremy ( Katherine) Landes, Nathan Landes, Amanda Landes, Eddie (Mallory) Landes, Cody (Genevieve) Landes, Makenna (Phillip) Zornes, Jacob (Yana) Landes, Joshua Landes, Mariah Landes, Johnny Cubbage, Jack Cubbage, and Darby Cubbage; and 9 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.