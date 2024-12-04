Obituary: Darlene "Dori" Ann Corcoran

Darlene “Dori” Corcoran, 85, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Dori was born in Sturgeon, PA on March 27, 1939, to Wilson and LaVerne Conn. She moved to Montana in 1963, before settling in Cascade, MT, where her children attended school. She moved to Great Falls in 1982. She was very involved in all areas of sports and the Catholic Church. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Dori loved all sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, attending many games and meeting several of her favorite players. She had an entire room in her home devoted to the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a lifelong softball player in Great Falls, something that gave her great joy. She even coached a T-Ball team. She also enjoyed ceramics, quilting, her flower garden, and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She loved traveling back to Pennsylvania to visit her family, many nieces and nephews, and of course, attending the Steeler games. She worked for Mountain Bell for 18 years, the Great Falls Clinic, and did research at the McLaughlin Research Center.

Dori is survived by her partner of 40 years, Bob Muretta; daughters, Terri Huellen (Pete) of Canonsburg, PA and Jill Quinn of Annapolis, MD; sons, Ray Posel (Michele) of Butte and Jeff Corcoran of Nampa, ID; and brother, Corky Conn, of Sturgeon, PA. She has 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

