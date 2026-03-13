Obituary: David "Dave" Alton Boyken

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Boyken who passed away peacefully on March 5, 2026, at the age of 63.

He was a beloved grandfather, father, brother, and successful businessman whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of all who knew him.

David was born on June 22, 1962, in Evansville, Indiana. He lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication. He moved to Great Falls, Montana and created a beautiful life. Dave started a local and successful tree business that was in operation for 40 years.

He married Angelia Baisden and together they had two beautiful daughters as well as two sons. After 25 years of marriage, they got a divorce. Dave moved on with his life by continuing to make his business grow and taking care of his two daughters, Dayna and Amanda.

Dave was known for his strong work ethic and integrity, but above all else, he cherished his family. There is nothing Dave loved more than being a grandpa. His grandchildren lit up his whole world and held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his girlfriend of 13 years, Sun Walker; children, Dayna Boyken, Amanda Anderson, and James and Bobby Davison; grandchildren, Loyal, Passion, Layla, and Hayden Quint, and Hayleigh, Hayzleigh, and Harley Tharian; best friend, Loney; as well as beloved brother, nieces, and nephews.

Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.