Obituary: David G Johnson

David G. Johnson (Dave) was born August 12, 1935, in rural Cascade, MT to George D. Johnson and Sophie Majeski Johnson joining his sister Donna. He was raised in the Great Falls area and attended Great Falls public schools.

As a child he was involved in many activities. In Boy Scouts he earned his Eagle Scout and attended the Valley Forge, PA Jamboree in 1950. He participated in 4H and DeMolay. He excelled in athletics on the diamond, football field and basketball court.

In 1953 he married Lorraine J. Preputin and together they raised two daughters. They were married for 45 years until her passing. He began his farming career east of Brady, working for his father-in-law Joe Preputin. He eventually took over the family farm and grew it in size over the years.

Off-farm ventures included working as a field man for the ASCS office, plowing snow for Malmstrom AFB, a rural mail route and school bus route. While looking for a cabin he ended up buying Robert’s Roost (Holter Lake Lodge) and he and his family ran that business for several years. After selling the lodge, they bought a lot on Holter Lake and went to work building their dream cabin. It was their pride and joy, and a lot of memories were made.

Dave enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, pinochle and dirty marbles. He coached the East Community youth baseball team and was a 4H Leader. He was active in the Moose and Elk’s fraternal organizations. He travelled extensively throughout the US and overseas. He was able to spend many winters in Hudson, Florida and Mesquite, Nevada. He spent his final years residing in Great Falls, MT.

He is survived by his daughters, Dorinda (Richard), Pamela (John); grandsons, Charles (Adrienne), Nicholas; great grandchildren, Emmalee, Noah and Samantha; step great grandchild, Colton; special friend, Donna.

