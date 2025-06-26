Obituary: Donald Bedker

Donald Bedker passed on June 2, 2025, in Seattle, WA at the age of 94. Donald had been under the care of hospice for several months.

He was loved by many and everyone he met appreciated his agreeable demeanor and welcoming laugh. He was born in North Platte, Nebraska on December 22, 1930.

He enjoyed telling the story of when he won Gloria Fae Emerick's hand in marriage in 1956. They were a devoted couple for 69 years until her passing.

Donald instructed countless students as a Shop Teacher at East Junior, and then as a Counselor and a Track Coach and Cross-Country Coach at CMR High; both in Great Falls, Montana. Donald loved being a Grampa and Great-Grampa.

One of the accomplishments Donald was most proud of, was being a national level competitor in the Drake Relays at Madison Square Gardens for the University of Nebraska track team; he often won first place in the high hurdles at all his meets.

Donald was also proud of serving his country as an Army Officer during the Korean War and making beautiful pieces as a gifted wood-worker.

He is fondly remembered and missed by his 8 great-children; 5 grandchildren and partners; daughters and sons-in-law: Cindy and Greg Bumgarner, Lorilee and Chris Campbell -- and numerous friends and relatives.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Cascade Memorial website.