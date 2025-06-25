Obituary: Shelley Ann Kojetin

Shelley Kojetin was called home on June 7th, 2025, at the age of 71. She is missed dearly leaving behind lasting memories and love in the lives of all who knew and loved her.

Shelley was born August 26, 1953, to Harley and Sylvia Ballenger in Wichita, KS. Shortly after they relocated to Lemmon, SD where she grew up and graduated from Lemmon High School in 1971. Upon graduation, she moved to Billings, MT, eventually making her way to Great Falls, MT.

In Great Falls she met the love of her life, Rick Kojetin, and got married July 18, 1980. Shelley was a devoted single mother to her two young children when she met Rick, who embraced them with open arms. In time, he formally adopted them, raising and loving them as his own. Eventually they had two more children together, completing their family. She worked for the state of Montana in the field of social work and finished her working years as an administrative assistant.

Shelley found meaning in helping others. She spent many hours volunteering at her children’s school. She particularly enjoyed helping with reading programs in Mrs. Ryerson’s class at Sunnyside Elementary. At the school she was known as “the popcorn lady” and cherished the connections and memories she made each Friday afternoon. She also enjoyed helping others by delivering Christmas trees and presents to those less fortunate around the holidays.

She enjoyed playing recreation softball for several years and loved fishing, especially when she’d catch two at a time. She loved camping with her family and the many times at Holland Lake. She was a little league fan, watching her two sons, Rusty and Michael, play baseball. She loved watching her youngest daughter, Kelsey, play basketball and loved listening to her oldest daughter, Cary, sing. Shelley’s love was extraordinary. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her family and friends. She kept her friends close and dear to her heart.

Shelley is survived by her husband Rick Kojetin of Great Falls; her mother Sylvia Ballenger, brother Steve Ballenger (Faith), and sister Sandy Pohlmann (John) in South Dakota; her sons Rusty Kojetin (Judy) in Colorado and Michael Kojetin (Nikki) in Great Falls; and daughters Cary Combs (Phil) in Conrad, and Kelsey Kojetin-Osweiler (Tyler) in Great Falls; her seven grandchildren: Ryan Kojetin, Lindsey Kojetin, Alex Kojetin, Delaney Kojetin, Aria Osweiler, Olivia Osweiler, and Hadley Osweiler; brother in law and sister-in-laws: Ray and Connie Kojetin in Great Falls and Lori Teunissen in SD, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Harley Ballenger.

Shelley loved her grandchildren immensely and always had a smile for them. She loved singing them a song that came from fond memories with her Grandpa Sal: “I love you, a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”.

