Obituary: David Norman Traber

David Norman Traber of Great Falls passed away after a short illness at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls on June 8, 2025, at the age of 79. He was born on July 10, 1945, to Thelma “Tommy” Duffield Traber and Norman “Gussie” Traber.

Dave attended Great Falls schools and graduated from GFHS in 1963. After graduation, he went on to Dartmouth and then Chicago Theological Seminary. His occupation for a large portion of his adult life was in non-profit fundraising in various major organizations around the country.

In 1982, while doing contract work for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Chapter, he met his future wife, Marcy. They became best friends and remained so until the end.

In October 1995, Dave moved back to Great Falls to help with his parents and realized something was missing. He asked Marcy to marry him, and she said yes, quit her job and moved to Montana. They married on October 11, 1997, which just happened to be his parents 55th anniversary. They were married on the bridge in Fort Benton where his parents renewed their vows. They knew that this marriage would last, how could it not, the minister’s name was John Hancock.

Then, they did the unheard of, they worked side by side, day after day, when Marcy bought Ship-it in 2003. They had so much fun meeting all the people that walked through the doors of that “little shop on 9th.”

Dave is survived by his wife, Marcy O’Ward, of Great Falls; brother, Fred Traber (Larry Snider), of Alaska; and son, Stephen Traber of Oregon. He is also survived by several grandchildren; and many cousins. Last, but not least, his four-legged partners in crime – Ratchet, Amanda, and Katrina.

