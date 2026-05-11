Obituary: Robert William Martell

Robert “Bobby” Martell, aged 66, passed away on May 4, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on December 31, 1959, in Great Falls to Peter Max and Mary Lou Martell (Olsen).

Bobby worked as a roofer and proudly served as a firefighter. He was known for his creativity and love of music, spending much of his time playing guitar, singing, and making jewelry. Bobby also enjoyed the outdoors and found peace in walking, hiking, and camping.

He will be lovingly remembered by his girlfriend, Eunice Paul, lovingly called “Precious” by Bobby; his son, Peter Martell Hill; his parents, Peter Max and Mary Lou Martell; his sister, Sandy Houle; and his brother, Jimmy Martell.

Bobby was preceded in death by Barbara Martell, Chipper Martell, Patty Martell, and Mary Malmberg.

A memorial service for Bobby will be held on May 16, 2026, at the Little Shell Culture Center, 1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls, Montana.

Bobby will be remembered for his kind spirit, love for family and friends, and the joy he brought to those around him through music, laughter, and companionship.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.