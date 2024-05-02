Obituary: Dawson Louis Baroh

Dawson Louis Baroh was born on May 22, 1996 in Kirkland, WA to parents Sanford and Michelle Baroh. He was raised in Snohomish by his parents with his older sister, Carly, and younger brother, Riley.

During his youth he loved large equipment: trucks, tractors, loaders, anything that was big and had wheels. His parents used to take him to “Touch a Truck” days that were held by the city of Snohomish. Heaven! Then, during 2010, he spent the summer with his Aunt Trish and Uncle Lance Juedeman on their farm in Geraldine, Montana and the mold was set.

Dawson’s parents, along with his aunt and uncle, collectively decided that his education would be better served in a smaller environment. With a class size of four students, the change worked beautifully for Dawson. He made the honor roll, played football, basketball, and worked summers – driving Trucks! – on the Juedeman Farm. He graduated from Geraldine High School in 2015.

Dawson attended college at Montana State University Northern in Havre and attained an associate’s degree in Ag Mechanics; he graduated in 2017. Because Dawson’s childhood love of trucks wasn’t a fickle one, he carried the passion into adulthood. After college, he started the first of several adventures in the trucking industry. He hauled cattle, grain, hay, (really, almost anything) around Montana and the Western states. He also spent a year hauling Fracking Sand in West Virginia. His trucking company was called Flat Top Logistics.

Most recently, Dawson returned to the Juedeman Farm, re-joining the team that was most dear to his heart. He was killed in a farming accident on the farm on Monday, April 29th.

He leaves behind his parents, Sandy and Michelle; his sister, Carly and her daughter, Gia; his brother Riley, his sister-in-law Kendall, and their daughter June; his grandmother Doris Muller; his Aunt Trish and Uncle Lance, and their family, Blaine and Darcey Juedeman and their children Lily, Aubrey, Dean, and Skyler, and Elaina (Juedeman) Antonich and her husband Owen and their children Charlotte and Warner, and Grandma Jo (fondly referred to as GJo). Dawson also leaves behind his step-grandma Jane Iten, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and kin from both families, and hundreds of Trucking Buddies from all over the United States. Last, but certainly not least, his ever-present four-legged companion, Bandit.

