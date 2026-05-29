Obituary: Deborah Eileen Wells

Deborah Eileen Wells, known to family and friends as Deb or Debbie, passed away on May 24, 2026, at the age of 70.

Debbie was born on December 26, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, to John Doyle and Beatrice Whitaker (Doyle). She spent most of her life in Great Falls, where she built lifelong friendships, raised her family, and became known for her strong spirit, sharp wit, and unwavering honesty.

Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Wells; her parents, John Doyle and Beatrice Whitaker; her brother, Kevin Doyle; and sister Jacque Shively.

She is survived by her son, Chad (Megan) Taylor of Great Falls; her sisters, Pam Oleson, Sheri Steele, and Karen Johnson; her brother, Greg Doyle; and her beloved grandchildren, Trystan Taylor, Ashton Taylor, Tobia Young, Patience DeRosa, Halen Haynes, and Hunter Haynes. She is also survived by her former husband, Jay Wells, with whom she maintained a caring and meaningful friendship throughout the years.

Debbie dedicated much of her career to healthcare, a profession she was deeply proud of because it allowed her to help and care for others. Later in life, she worked in retail sales, where her outgoing personality and ability to connect with people made her a natural fit.

Anyone who knew Debbie knew she was a true firecracker. She lived life her way and by her own rules. She was never afraid to speak her mind and would let you know exactly what she thought—whether you wanted to hear it or not. Strong-willed, fiercely independent, and unapologetically herself, Debbie had a larger-than-life personality that left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Outside of work, Debbie loved bringing people together. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and never missed an opportunity to entertain and create memories with those she loved. She was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed camping, fishing, and many other outdoor activities throughout her life. In her later years, she found joy and relaxation in coloring intricate adult coloring books, a hobby that reflected both her creativity and determination.

Above all else, Debbie loved her family. She treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends, and her love for them was evident in everything she did.

While her passing leaves a tremendous void, her family finds comfort in the countless memories, laughter, stories, and lessons she leaves behind. Her strength, resilience, humor, and unmistakable personality will continue to live on through those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be planned and announced at a later date.

Debbie will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever carried in the hearts of her family and friends.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.