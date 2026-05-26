Obituary: Thomas "Tom" Spencer

Thomas “Tom” Spencer passed away on April 27, 2026, at Benefis Peace Hospice, surrounded by family and friends. Tom lived a life defined by creativity, service, and a deep devotion to education, family, and faith, leaving a lasting mark on generations of students, colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Falls.

Tom was born in Billings, Montana on October 5,1947, to Bert and Vada Spencer. He grew up with his older sister Gail in Billings and Lewistown before the family settled in Great Falls. Tom graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965 and went on to study art at the College of Great Falls. During college he worked at Hilgard’s News Agency, supporting warehouse operations and the distribution of magazines, comics, and paperbacks. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years. In 1994, he earned a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Arts Education from the University of Montana. His master’s program, “The Creative Pulse,” reflected his guiding belief that imagination and careful expression can change the way we see the world.

Tom dedicated 43 years to Great Falls Public Schools. His first assignment was teaching Art at Paris Gibson. In the ‘70s, Tom was recruited to be scenic designer for Summer Showcase, a popular stock theatre company in Great Falls. He went on to be technical director, graphic artist, managing director, company manager, and (reluctant) actor with the company. When a Stagecraft position opened at C. M. Russell High School, Tom was a natural choice. He remained at CMR teaching Stagecraft, Drama, Video Production, and Art until his retirement in 2012.

Between Summer Showcase and CMR, Tom designed and built over 300 sets for plays, musicals, and Homecoming Coronations. He inspired students to create boldly and take pride in their work. His dedication to education earned him honors including CMR and GFEA Teacher of the Year, the Dufresne Award, and Montana State Theatre Educator of the Year.

Tom met his beloved wife, Karen Lacey, while coaching Speech and Drama at CMR. They married on August 8, 1981, in Bozeman, Montana, and shared 45 years of laughter and steadfast love. Tom and Karen spent three summers as teacher leaders with American Leadership Study Groups, traveling with students to countries across Europe. Students loved accompanying Tom to museums and monuments because of his passion for art and history. A gifted storyteller, he brought each place to life with rich context and memorable insight.

Together Tom and Karen raised two children, Lacey and Nick. Tom cherished watching them grow, expressing his love through humor, his signature sarcasm, and quiet support. He treasured being “Grandpa” to his three grandchildren, a role that brought him immense pride and joy. More recently, Tom had the good fortune of meeting his firstborn, Michelle. The two bonded through stories and correspondence, filling in years of each other’s lives. Nothing mattered more to Tom than family. He will be remembered for his humor, gentle guidance, quiet presence, and deep love.

Tom’s curiosity was wide-ranging. He spent countless hours reading and delighted in sharing ideas, often turning everyday conversations into thoughtful explorations of art, language, and the past. He was known for his wit and wry, humorous observations. An active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Tom taught Sunday School and served on several boards. He also found deep meaning in his work with JustFaith Ministries and lived out his faith with compassion and quiet conviction, joining others in the work of justice, peace, and inclusion.

Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Lacey (Kylan) Hallett, Nick Spencer, and Michelle Black; sister Gail Meehan; grandchildren, Rafferty, Moxie, and Giddean Hallett; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Vada Spencer; father and mother-in-law, Charles and LaVerne Lacey.

Memorials are suggested to the CMR Drama Department, 228 17th Ave NW, Great Falls, MT 59404, or the First Congregational UCC, PO Box 6303, Great Falls, MT 59405.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

All the world’s a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his time plays many parts…

- William Shakespeare (As You Like It)