Obituary: Paul James Kimmerle

Heaven gained an “extreme collector” in Paul J. Kimmerle, more commonly known as PJ, to his family. Born in San Antonio, Texas as an “Irish Twin” to his oldest sister Jeanne, then followed closely by two more sisters, Barbara and Doris in the next couple of years. Paul was the son of Paul Frederick and Carolyn Anne (Herold) Kimmerle.

The military family moved to Hahn AFB, Germany for three years, then on to McChord AFB, WA for a short time, then to Incirlik AFB, Turkey where they stayed four years. While there, PJ and the family enjoyed tent camping in the sand on the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea, picnics in Tarsus Forest late into November and many camping excursions to Adana Lake, fueling PJ’s love of the great outdoors. In 1972, the family was again relocated, this time to Malmstrom AFB, Montana.

Raised as a Catholic, PJ was an altar boy for several years while in Turkey. He was also in the Boy Scouts program, played baseball, and enjoyed bowling leagues even into his adulthood. His love for baseball got him a job at the ballpark in Great Falls as a Bat Boy for then Great Falls Giants farm team, and on the cleaning crew for the park. He attended West Junior High School and Paris Gibson Junior High School, finishing in the class of 1978 at Great Falls High School.

Paul was employed in the kitchen at the Cascade County Convalescent Hospital for several years before moving to Billings. There, he became the head chef at the Holiday Inn. After about 20 years, he moved back to Great Falls closer to family. He worked as a swamper at Little’s Lanes, then as a cook at the VFW Post 1087.

PJ loved his dachshund dogs dearly and enjoyed many years with them. Married and divorced twice, he had no children. He is survived by his youngest sister, Doris Kimmerle, nephews Kenny Volk and Michael Volk, brother-in-law William Walker and great nieces and great nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Carolyn Kimmerle, sisters, Jeanne Louden and recently Barbara Walker in March 2026.

Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. A private gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been made through Croxford’s Funeral Home. Donations are suggested to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in his memory.

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