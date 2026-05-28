Obituary: Gene Leroy

Gene L. Miller, born on September 8, 1948, and passed away on March 24th, 2026, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 77 in his home surrounded by his family. There will be a Celebration of life held August 1, 2026, at 1pm at the VFW in Great Falls, MT.

He was the son of Verne Miller and Georgia Archey. Gene graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966 and went on to earn a B.S. in Psychology. Gene served his country in the Marines in the Vietnam. Professionally, he worked in automotive sales, including positions at Zook’s Tire, Quality Life Concepts, and The Parts Store, before retiring from Rick’s Delivery.

He was a fan of Sea Hawks, loved music, hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, playing pool, watching racing and football, and had a great sense of humor, always enjoying telling jokes and making people laugh.

Gene is survived by his sons, Gene (Megan) Miller and Jay (Kelly) Miller; daughter Sherry (Louis) Gutenberg; sister Judy Davison; brother Norman (Sandy) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Karissa Gutenberg, Beau (Jatisha) Miller with Mya, Kaylee, Tina, and Angela Miller, Jim Smith, Rikki (Jackie) Miller with Ryleigh and Vaylin Miller. Tristen and Malena Miller, Dallas, Davison, and Allen Miller.

He also had his online family who he cherished and looked forward to visiting with each and everyday.

Proceeded in Death by his parents Verne Miller and Georgia Archey; his brother Lee Allen Martinez.

Gene’s life was celebrated with his favorite saying: “I did it my way.”

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.