Obituary: Jean Marie Lee

Jean Marie Lee, born June 14, 1936, in Anaconda, MT passed away May 10, 2026, in Great Falls, MT.

Jean worked as a radiology Tech in her early years in Butte, MT. She then worked with her husband in their tent and tarp shop in Fairfield, MT. Later she worked as a transcriptionist at Great Falls Clinic until retiring.

She married Alfred Lee in 1962. They had a son named David. They were married 63 years before Alfred’s passing in 2025. She enjoyed reading, baking, and cross-stitching.

She is survived by her sister Marian Thornton, brother Bobby Bubash, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alfred Lee, son David Lee, and brother Jimmy Bubash.

Services will be Thursday May 28th at 1PM at St. Ann’s Catholic Church (13327 Mt Hwy 200, Fort Shaw MT). Burial will be in Sun River Cemetery.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.