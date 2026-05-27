Obituary: Larry Duane Wilson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry Duane Wilson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Larry entered into rest on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the age of 88. Born in Clarion, IA, on March 20, 1938, Larry spent many fulfilling years residing in Great Falls, MT.

Larry proudly served his country with dedication, spending 22 years in the United States Air Force from April 1955 through June 1977. His military service took him across the Far East, with temporary duties in Vietnam, and stationed at bases in the Southern states, Vermont, Texas, and ultimately Montana, where he chose to settle post-retirement. His loyalty and service to his country were evident throughout his life, reflected in his active memberships with the V.F.W., Elks, American Legion, and as a lifetime member of the D.A.V.

Following his military career, Larry continued his exceptional work ethic as a housing director at the College of Great Falls and as a business owner, supplying agricultural products to farmers across seven counties. Together with his wife, Larry also managed an apartment complex in Helena, MT. Retirement did not slow his spirit for learning; he worked in entomology at Malmstrom Air Force Base, delving into his fascination with the natural world.

Larry's love for adventure and travel, especially spending winters in the southern states, was only surpassed by his love for his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorene Maxcine Wilson, and his loving family: one son, Duane Wilson of Great Falls; two daughters, Alisa (Art) Knott and Christine Brandt of Great Falls, MT. Stepsons Dan Erickson of Columbia Falls, MT,; Clinton Erickson of Great Falls, MT; Kurtis Peters and Jody Peters, both of Conrad, MT; He also leaves a legacy of beautiful grandchildren: Shane Knott of Kalispell; Tara Brandt, Zack Brandt, Danele Dyer, Jacey Vandenbos, Shane Erickson, Shalayne Kimmel, Dillon Erickson, Karmen Wadman, Beau Peters, Dustin Erickson, Jay Erickson, Tory Erickson, Jason Nelson, Shelbi Peters, Leigh Greyn, Trisha Christianson, Travis Wilson of Helena, and Amber Skillman of Helena.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Carroll Wilson, his mother Lela Mourlam, and his cherished granddaughters Crystal and Jennifer Morris.

Larry's kindness, warm spirit, and unwavering dedication to family and community will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and condolences from friends and community members during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, tributes in Larry's name can be made to any veteran support organizations of choice.

Graveside service Monday, June 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m., at Highland Cemetery. Please gather at the Heritage Inn following the service.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.