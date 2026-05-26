Obituary: Fred Eugene Tuttle

Fred Eugene Tuttle, 85, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, after a long and stubborn battle with bladder cancer — a fight he handled much the same way he handled life: with grit, sarcasm, and probably a joke at someone else’s expense.

Fred was born on January 28, 1941, in Rochester, New Hampshire, to Ellsworth and Grace Tuttle. He graduated from Spaulding High School, though anyone who knew Fred knows he likely learned more outside the classroom than in it.

From 1960 to 1966, Fred proudly served in the United States Navy, spending part of that time aboard the USS Dahlgren (DLG-12) as a Staff Sergeant. After his military service, he worked for many years at Lydall Inc. as an industrial boiler mechanic.

Fred was best known for his quick wit and mischievous sense of humor. He loved fishing, enjoying a good cigarette, and never missed an opportunity to stop and pet every dog that wandered past his apartment.

He is survived by his children, Dawn Limauro, her husband Matt Limauro, and their son Parker Limauro; Michael Tuttle; Tracy Andrews; Kim Tuttle; and his bonus daughter, Kristina Williams. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Tuttle, and Glenita Stuart.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held in Rochester, New Hampshire, at a future date.

Fred will be remembered for his humor, his resilience, and his ability to make people feel like old friends

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.