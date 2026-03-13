Obituary: Dennis Eugene Lesmeister

It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce that Dennis Eugene Lesmeister, 66, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Friday, March 6, 2026, following complications from heart surgery.

Dennis was born on May 23, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana. He attended Holy Family Catholic School through ninth grade and later graduated from Great Falls High School.

At a young age he began working at his father’s service station, Lions Park Conoco, where he spent nearly 20 years. Dennis later dedicated 27 years of service to Benefis as a head grounds keeper before recently retiring in 2024.

Dennis was united in marriage to his beloved wife and companion, Tammy Lesmeister, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Don and Irene Lesmeister.

He is lovingly remembered and cherished by his son, Jeremy Lesmeister; daughter-in-law, Kary Lesmeister; his sisters, Terri Marsac and Kathy Lesmeister; and his brother, Donnie Lesmeister, (PJ Sweeney) along with a few grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dennis was proud to call Montana home and often spoke fondly of his early years spent hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed bowling, playing darts, and shooting pool. Over the years he participated in many leagues. He absolutely loved NFL football and was a lifelong VIKINGS fan! Lucky enough Dennis got to attend his first Minnesota Vikings Broncos game in 2023 with is son and daughter- in-law.

Dennis loved old school rock and roll and attending concerts with his son and family. He would get so stoked when spring came around so he could watch his favorite baseball team, the Dodgers and enjoyed sharing his love for baseball with his mom.

Known for his easygoing nature and great sense of humor, Dennis had a special gift for making people laugh and bringing smiles to those around him. He especially loved spending quality time with his son and family. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. We will carry you in our hearts always and forever

{Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal}

Celebration of Life, Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, Friday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m.

Located at 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, Montana, with a light luncheon to follow.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.