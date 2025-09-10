Obituary: Dennis Frank Petrak

Dennis Frank Petrak peacefully passed away at his home in Black Eagle, Montana. He was born on August 29, 1947, to Frank and Dorothy (Siefert) Petrak in Wenatchee, Washington.

Dennis is survived by two daughters, Natacha Petrak, residing at Lake Side, MT and Nikkoly living in Tennessee. His daughters have blessed him with 5 granddaughters ages 22 to 30 years of age and three great-grandchildren, all boys, ages 2, 3, and 4.

When Dennis and Mary Ann Cosgrove met in Whitefish, Montana on November 1, 1979, both swear it was “Love at First Sight”. Dennis moved into the Black Eagle home with MaryAnn and her mother, Doris Cosgrove in the Spring of 1980. They were married in Salt Lake City on December 29, 1980.

Following two tours of duty in Vietnam, Dennis worked with electronics in Washington state though he left that field soon due to allergies to workplace chemicals. He then moved to California, where he developed a strong volleyball game, because of his athleticism and love of the sport.

He played semi-pro with the U.S volleyball aspirants, attempting to be on the 1980 Olympic Volleyball Team. Fate again intervened. Because of Russia's invasion of Afghanistan, the USA and 65 other countries boycotted the 1980 summer Olympics which were held in Moscow. Hundreds of athletes had their hopes dashed in this action, Dennis being one.

Dennis was active in bringing Olympic level games to Great Falls. Which led to the sport being adopted by the Great Falls Public Schools.

Dennis loved many sports, golf was a game he played later in life, introduced to it in Great Falls by his brother-in-law, Richard “Butch” Cosgrove. He was active in the golf leagues of Great Falls for many years serving as the organizer of schedules, tournaments, weekly events, and disputes.

Please join us on Sunday, September 28, 2025, for a celebration of life at the Episcopal Church of Incarnation, 600 3rd Ave N, Great Falls, MT at 10:00 am.

