Obituary: Denny Hepp

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Denny Hepp on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the age of 70. Denny was born in Great Falls, Montana, on May 5, 1954, and lived there throughout his life.

Denny’s work ethic was unparalleled. He worked as a carpenter, excelling as a superintendent for Guy Tabacco Construction. His dedication to his craft was evident in the high standards he upheld on every job site. He earned a reputation for the quality of his work, and his colleagues and peers widely regarded him as one of the best in the field.

Later in life, Denny developed a passion for drag racing boats. He found camaraderie and joy in this community, and it became an integral part of his life. Prior to his love for boating, Denny was an avid hunter and skier, and always treasured the time spent with his daughter, Jennifer.

He approached life with unmatched fervor, whether he was chasing his goal of reaching 200 MPH on a drag boat or ensuring that every building he constructed was up to his high standards.

Denny is survived by his daughter, Jennifer; son-in-law, Andrew Bishop; and two treasured grandchildren, Marshall and Jane. Marshall and Jane were the center of his world. His love for them knew no bounds, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He was a dedicated and proud father and grandfather, with a special bond that will never be forgotten. Denny is also survived by his siblings, Laurel (Paul) Nyquist, Ron (Suzanne) Hepp, and Mike (Nancy) Hepp, as well as beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at O’Connor Memorial Chapel in Great Falls on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a kid-friendly reception at Jennifer and Andrew's business (Ag Processing Solutions) located at 16 Liberty Lane, Great Falls, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.