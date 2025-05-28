Obituary: Diana Lee (VanDenBos) Frank

Diana Frank, beloved mother to Lia (Robert) Whitmore of Sand Coulee; Lynn Svir of Helena, MT and Martin (Jessica) Frank of Casper, WY passed away peacefully at Lynn’s home on 5/20/2025 after years of fighting COPD.

Diane also leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Jason (Nicole) Svir of Highlands Ranch, CO; Reese (Talesha) Frank of Great Falls, MT; Levi Frank of Great Falls, MT; Liam Frank of Casper, WY and 2 great grandchildren: Cora and Lorelei Frank; sisters, Linda (Lee) Chambers, Kathy (Ron) Loudermilk, and nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl B Frank and her parents: Dutch (FE) and Z Jean VanDenBos and sister Chris VanDenBos.

Diana was Born 3/23/42 in Coburg, OR. When she was 5, the family moved to Pocatello ID, then at 14 the family moved to Great Falls, MT where she graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960. Diane met the boy next door and married her soul mate 9/15/1961. They enjoyed many happy years together supporting each other in their vocations / interests as well as enjoying their travel adventures together.

Diana worked as a dental assistant until 1975 when she focused on being a full-time mom, and pursued her many talents and interests. Diane is known for her beautiful tiered gardens at her house on the hill and her lovely lunches with close friends on her peaceful back patio with potted plants complete with a fountain in her downsized home. Diane’s sewing was incredible. For a time, she and her friend Karen sewed for the craft fairs. While growing up, Diane did a lot of cooking which turned her into a wonderful cook and hostess. She enjoyed good seafood whenever she could. Diane had an extraordinary gift relating grand stories about small events. She probably had at least 5 books in her head but no time to write them all down. Diane loved music and always had a book.

Besides her family, her true love was animals, a love and appreciation she shared with her 3 children. Always she had at least one pet. After having 2 Russian Wolfhounds (sight hounds which Carl proudly stated were “a man’s dog”), she and Carl got involved with Greyhound rescue. For a time, they also had a Saluki rescue renamed Omar who decided Carl was his person. Later she “downsized” to King Charles Cavaliers, then to her most precious spaniel Zoey. Diane’s affinity to animals became apparent at a young age when she came home concealing in her coat a new puppy. She had picked it up from a pair of very mean Dobermans down the street. She was told very firmly to return the puppy. The mystery of how she got the puppy away from the parents was never solved.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.