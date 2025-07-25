Obituary: Kathleen Marie Reiser

Kathleen Marie Reiser, aged 68, passed away in the early morning of July 20, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on July 5, 1957, in San Francisco, California, Kathy grew up surrounded by the beauty and vibrancy of the Bay Area before making Montana her home in the early 2000s. Known for her boundless warmth and kindness, she became a beloved figure in her community, often helping care for neighborhood children and family members.

Kathy created a haven of memories for her nieces, nephews, and their children—each moment rich with the charm of antique toys, the gentle scents of flowers, and an ever-changing collection of holiday decorations and plants. Her home was a treasure trove of knickknacks, each piece telling a story, adding to the colorful and loving legacy she leaves behind.

Kathy had a deep love for bears—especially Winnie the Pooh—and she also enjoyed watching her favorite chefs on the Food Network channel. She enjoyed crocheting over the years, creating handmade blankets and other special pieces that she lovingly shared with family and friends. She cherished her close bond with her mother, Rose, and their weekly lunch outings to Applebee’s were a treasured tradition.

She is survived by her loving mother, Rose Reiser; her younger brother, Raymond Reiser Jr.; and a large extended family, including seven nieces and nephews, twelve great-nieces and nephews (with one on the way), and three great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Reiser Sr., and her younger sister, Diana (Reiser) Costa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, Montana.

