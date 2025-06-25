Obituary: Patricia "Patty" Ellen Fry

Patricia “Patty” Fry, 63, passed away on June 20, 2025, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Patty was born on August 25, 1961, in Lewistown, Montana, as the sixth of seven children of Philip K. Fry and Patricia (Cauley) Fry. She spent her childhood moving between Montana and Washington and graduated from Governor John R. Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, in 1979.

After high school, Patty spent many years working as a waitress and traveling around the western United States. Her time employed at Death Valley National Park was especially dear to her. She later returned to Lewistown, where she worked as an office manager for the Fergus County Attorney.

Patty took great pride in her role as a mother and aunt. She was deeply devoted to her daughter, Gabrielle, for whom she handmade many Halloween costumes, occasionally contributed her artistic talents to school projects, and documented every soccer game, piano recital, and band concert.

She welcomed surprise visits from her nieces and nephews, who could rely on Aunt Patty to have ice cold popsicles in the summer and steaming bowls of soup in the winter.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sunbathing, painting, reading romance novels, and chatting for hours with her best friend, Kathy.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathleen Shephard. She is survived by her daughter, Gabrielle Casini; sisters, Christine Adkins, Susan Fry Gillette, and Barbara Witham; and brothers, Philip Fry and Michael Fry.

A service will be held at a later date.

