Obituary: Donald Bruce Jelinek

On May 23, 1933, in Cudahy, Wisconsin, Olga Jelinek gave birth to Donald Bruce Jelinek upon the kitchen table amongst the women folk, while new father, William Jelinek, entertained the men folk in the front room. Don’s young years were spent in Illinois and California. When World War II started, the family moved from Illinois to California ending up in Grass Valley, California where Don’s fondest memories were wandering off and fishing, a passion he had for a lifetime. He revisited Grass Valley two years ago and not much had changed he said. As time goes by, another relocation occurred, and Don and family were back in Chicago. He graduated from Oak Park High School in Illinois, then on to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and finally to the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry 1956. Through this, Don became a Cubs/Bears/Packers fan.

Of mention, before graduation, there was the courtship and marriage to Kay. Dr. Jelinek had a commitment with Public Health after graduation, and as things would have it, Public Health needed him first in Rochester, New York and then on the Navajo Reservation in Taos, New Mexico. This began a career long service in remote areas of the U.S., particularly Alaska. While in Taos, they had their first child, Chris. Public Health then needed him in Fort Defiance, Arizona, where they welcomed their first daughter, Katie. For a short time, Don was sent to South Dakota where his initial Public Health commitment was completed. Looking for work as a pediatric and family dentist, Don saw potential in Great Falls with so many Boeing people working on the Minute Man Project and so few dentists. While living on the west side of Great Falls, daughter, Holly, was born. They moved across the river, and Blaise is born. They moved to the farm, and Portia is born. Okay, now we know what moving causes.

Don saw volunteering and commitment to community as an obligation and was an active participant in Head Start, Childhood Dental Screening, Eagle Mount swimming, and the Senior Games/Olympics. He was in various book clubs and Circle with fellow church members. He served as a Director of the Cascade Health Department. Upon closing his practice, he built a free dental clinic at the Mission shelter.

He participated in a wide range of sports. He did many activities with horses starting with pony shows, which progressed to 4-H shows, and then into horse racing. Overnight adventures in the Bob Marshal were most memorable. Nothing like getting a “sort of broke horse” to go up the Great China Wall. The family could be found at the ski hill most weekends, and Don’s idea that he needed a ski cabin was welcomed by all. There wasn’t a body of water that Don couldn’t tip a canoe on. Fishing was always great, doesn’t matter if it was out on the ocean, or in a pond of a patient, or casting, or fly. Those patient’s ponds were the absolute best. The Jelinek standard for fish is, “Is it better than a Crappie?”

In the mid-1980s a wonderful asthma drug became available that made it possible for Don to enjoy more intense athletic activities. Stories of competing in 100s of marathons, triathlons, and swim meets were all true and often he would drag Kay on a vacation to one of his events. Biking, swimming, and running brought Don great joy and brought him great friends in Chuck Astrin , Bob McKinnon, and Larry Rowton. Sadly, all gone before him.

Don and Kay traveled to lots of places around the world. According to Don, the two most beautiful places on this earth are Machu Picchu and Monarch, Montana. The people of Peru are the nicest, the people of Barrow, Alaska a close second by his own words.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, and his sister, Renee. He is survived by his brother, Jack; children, Portia, Blaise, Holly, Katie, and Chris; grandchildren, Walter, Quest, Tempeste, Tyler, Olivia, and Bronwyn; and one great-grandchild, Niko.

A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lords on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. A memorial will be on June 15, 2025, at a place to be determined.

