Obituary: Donald Ferguson

With heavy hearts, we remember and celebrate the life of Donald Ferguson, who passed away on March 28, 2026, at the age of 74. Donald was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a man whose warmth and personality left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Donald, who grew up in the town of Cascade, Montana, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Denise, and his children, Denis and Dyan. He also leaves behind his brothers, Duncan and Kenny, and his sisters, Julia, Margaret, and Hilda, and is the first among them to pass—marking a profound loss for the entire family.

Donald was known for his big heart and his natural ability to connect with people. He truly enjoyed talking with others, whether they were lifelong friends or someone he had just met. His humor, generosity, and personable nature made him someone people were drawn to, and someone they remembered.

A man of many talents, Donald lived a life defined by hard work and service. He served his country with pride in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1976, and later continued his service in the Air National Guard from 1984 until his retirement in 1998.

His dedication to others extended beyond the military, as he worked as an aircraft mechanic, a contractor, a skilled computer "fix-it" expert, and a veteran representative at the Department of Economic Security—always finding ways to help those around him.

Donald was someone you could count on. Whether fixing something that was broken, offering advice, or simply sharing a laugh, he gave his time and energy freely. He had a way of making people feel comfortable, heard, and valued.

He will be remembered not only for what he did, but for who he was—a kind, capable, and genuine man who loved his family deeply and lived his life with humor and heart. Though he is no longer with us, the impact he made and the love he gave will remain with all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Semper Fidelis.

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