Obituary: Donna E Kravik

Donna E Kravik, aka Momma Donna, was born in Albert Lea, MN on December 13, 1950, to Earl and Esther Thorson. She passed away suddenly on May 6, 2026. Donna graduated from Great Falls High School in 1969. Her daughter Becky was born in 1970, her son John Linn Il was born in 1971, and the favorite Michael was born in 1975.

On August 1, 1980, Donna married Terry Kravik.

Donna enjoyed all sorts of party planning, from weddings to graduations she was willing to make and bring food. Mom was world famous for her lemon bars, pumpkin bars, beans and her families favorite, Enchilada Casserole.

No one ever went away hungry when she was in charge!

She was involved with the March of Dimes as a coordinator, volunteer and walker for 5 years.

Donna could always sell a raffle ticket or get sponsorship from her vast network of friends.

Donna was a kindhearted person who loved animals and people and never met a stranger. Once she knew someone, they became part of her family.

She held several jobs in her lifetime, George L Tracy, Ryan's Cash and Carry, The Black Eagle Country Club, Stacey Transfer and Storage and Suhr Transport, Mayflower.

Donna is survived by her husband, Terry; loyal companion, Chip; daughter, Becky (Joe) Todisco of Big Timber; sons, John of Statesboro, GA, Michael (Bernie) of Great Falls; and grandchildren, Seth Carter, Ashleigh Tanberg, Andrew Tanberg, Kobe (Kaeli) Linn, Chase (Dani) Linn, Jake (Payten) Linn, Tyzer Linn and Delaney Linn; great-grandchildren, Graysen Stearns, Louie Linn, Emma Linn and Wyatt Linn; sister, Janice (Ronald) Mann; and nephews Ronnie, Mike and Jeff Mann. As well as more friends and "family" than can be mentioned.

Donna was proceeded in death by her parents; and grandson, Louie Todisco.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Do Bar Banquet room on Monday, May 11, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.