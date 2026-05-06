Obituary: Donna Gene Larson

Donna Gene Larson, of Montana, passed away peacefully. She was born on November 8, 1950, in West Texas, where she was also raised.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 29, 2026, at 2 o’clock PM at Praise Tabernacle Church in Great Falls, Montana.

Donna was the daughter of Lee Searls and Gene GiIbreth. She carried with her the strong, grounded spirit of her Texas roots throughout her life.

She married the love of her life, Fred Larson, on November 15, 1988, in Fairfield, Montana. Together they shared 38 years of marriage, building a life rooted in love, family, and devotion.

Donna made her home in Fairfield and Shelby, Montana, where she became known for her caring nature and steady presence in the community. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), including at Teton Nursing Home and a nursing home in Shelby. Caring for others wasn’t just her job, it was who she was. She found joy in the simple, meaningful things in life. Donna loved crocheting and sewing, often creating with her hands in ways that brought comfort to others. She had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She also found peace in reading her Bible.

Donna is survived by her husband, Fred Larson; her children Ragina Biggle of Great Falls, Montana, and Robert and James Benjamin; her stepchildren, including Martin Larson, Valerie Larson, and Andy Larson of Billings, Montana; and her sister, Channin Vandiver (Cory) of Big Spring, Texas.

She also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry her memory forward. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Searls and Gene GiIbreth; her older sisters, Susie Gartman and Jan Haley; stepdaughter Mali Hensley as well as other loved family members.

Donna will be remembered for her kindness, her quiet strength, and the way she showed up for others without hesitation. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched through her care, her creativity, and her love. She will be deeply missed.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.