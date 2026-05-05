Obituary: Michael Ray Mathison

Michael Ray Mathison, born June 24, 1954, passed away on April 27, 2026, in Great Falls.

He called Great Falls home for many of his years and spent much of his life working as a truck driver and property manager.

Michael’s life touched many along the way, including family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morgan; his mother, Betty; and his brother, Richard.

Michael is survived by his brother, Steve; his nephews; and his great nieces and great-nephews.

He will be laid to rest in Sidney, Montana. No services will be held for him, and cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Michael will be deeply missed.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.