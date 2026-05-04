Obituary: Donald “Don” Herbert Dubay

Donald “Don” Herbert Dubay passed away suddenly in his home on March 18, 2026. Don was born on November 14, 1939 in Polson, Montana to Herbert & Pearl Dubay.

Don attended Carroll College after he graduated high school and enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves in January of 1957. He was then drafted into the Air Force in 1959 during the Korean War. Don graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Psychology from Syracuse University.

Following his 21-year military career and retiring as a Captain, Don worked for Easter Seals in Great Falls, MT until moving on to work in Facilities Management at The Columbus Hospital. Don continued to work in Facilities Management at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA and the University of California, Santa Barbara. After his career with Facilities Management, Don moved back to Polson, MT and retired as President from Mission Valley Power. After deciding that retirement was a little too quiet for him, Don worked as a professor teaching at Salish Kootenai College in Ronan, MT for many years until fully retiring.

Don married his beloved Lesley on June 22, 1985 in Seattle, Washington. They remained in Seattle until moving on to Santa Barbara and enjoying their time there discovering art and volunteering with various organizations. Don and Lesley moved back to Polson, MT and together built their beautiful cedar home on his family farmland in 1995. Here they enjoyed many years of love and memories with their family and friends. Don loved photography, art, cooking, all things history and traveling. He was a warm, kind, driven, adventurous & incredibly intelligent man.

He took great pride in his Native American heritage being an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes. He was very proud of his family, loved all animals, and admired the Mission Mountains.

Don was preceded in death by his father & mother as well as his brother, James. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lesley and their blended families including various children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with his sister Christina of Deer Lodge, MT.

Don will always be remembered for his kind, compassionate and giving nature. Cremation has taken place in Great Falls, MT with a private memorial done by his family. No services are scheduled per his request.

We love you to the moon & back Papa.