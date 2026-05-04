Obituary: Barbara Ann Culliton

Barbara Ann Visocan Culliton, aged 88, passed away at Peace Hospice on April 19, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was born February 14, 1938 to Andrew and Constance Visocan, the first born of six children.

Barbara attended school in Raynesford, until the second grade, then was sent to Great Falls to live and attend school at St Thomas Orphanage. In the 7th grade, she moved in with John and Kay Ferda where she remained until her freshman year. Her Senior year she and her younger brother Bud, moved into their own apartment while she went to school and worked as a CNA at the Columbus Hospital. Barbara graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956. After graduation, she began working in the business office of the Great Falls Tribune.

She met John Culliton, and they married on August 23, 1958 and started their family. Barbara then took on her favorite job of being a stay-at-home mom to 6 children. She was a true hands-on mom involved in the schools, the kids’ activities and the church. She and John bought and ran Liberty Candy Store from 1964-1967 and later they purchased Home Service Dairy, and she took on the added role of bookkeeper.

When most of the children were grown, she began working at Great Falls Montessori and later at Lewis and Clark elementary as a library assistant. In 1995, she quit her job to begin watching her grandchildren, nurturing the next generation. The amount of love she poured into raising her children doubled when it came to her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of each of them. She could be found in the stands at their school and sporting events always waiting to give them hugs and encouraging words.

Barbara was involved in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, she enjoyed time spent with her many friends through her Book Club, social groups and widows’ group. Her favorite place to be was anywhere with her children and grandchildren. Her home was always a gathering place full of love and laughter, and she always had room for one more.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Michael, Andrew and John Visocan; sister, Elizabeth Keith; husband, John; son, Michael; granddaughter, Desiree.

She is survived by brother, Lawrence (Betty) Visocan, Kalispell; sons, Les (Monica) Culliton Thermopolis, WY; Steve (Connie) Culliton Belgrade; Doug (Lori) Culliton, Great Falls; daughters, Colleen Culliton (Todd) Helena and Connie (Scott) Lomas, Great Falls;grandchildren, Clint Culliton, Britney Weers, Brenna Huckfeldt, Tyler Maloney, Derek Crew, Kristin Conrad, Mikel Crew, Blaze Culliton, Alisha Brooks, Cole, Taylison and Braeden Lomas; 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews

A Vigil will take place on May 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be May 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

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