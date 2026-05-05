Obituary: Timothy "Tim" Jay Parcel

Timothy “Tim” Jay Parcel, 67, of Great Falls, Montana passed on to heaven May 2, 2026, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Tim grew up with his siblings at Uncle Wyman’s farmhouse and walked to a one room schoolhouse at Butte Creek. They moved to Peerless and finally to Opheim. He graduated from Opheim High School in 1978 where he was known as the “Opheim Mauler.”

He married Vicky VanSetten and had two children. They later divorced. He married Lynne Gelvick in 1997 and they had a son, Kicker. He was hired by Montana Power in 1978 as a meter reader and stayed with the company for 48 years. He moved up the company to become lineman foreman.

Tim was a member of leadership Montana, and also an instructor for apprentice linemen. His faith in Christ remained a beacon of light throughout his lifetime. Tim greatly enjoyed food, camping, fishing, games, huckleberry picking, BBQing and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years; father, George Feltis; son, Chad Parcel; daughter, Jaylynn Parcel, four siblings, Duane (Patti) Parcel, Danny (Liz) Feltis, Mike (Brenda) Parcel, and Brenda (Dale) Tarum; and granddaughter, Evy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; son, Kicker; and brother, Steve Feltis.

Tim is remembered by many extended family members, friends, and coworkers who will deeply miss him. He leaves behind special friends Donnie, Kenny, and brothers in Christ.

A memorial service will be held at Northwestern Family Fellowship on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place in St. Paul Cemetery in Fairfield.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.