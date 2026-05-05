Obituary: Robert Alfred Hendrickson

In the words of his son, Jason:

Dad, I’m sad writing words to express how I feel about you, so here goes: You were born in 1939, a month after WW2 started and I can’t imagine the chaos during that period growing up on a ranch in Central Montana. You contracted Polio when you were 10 years old, and survived with a limp from the damage to your right leg, but that never stopped you from doing all the jobs needed around the ranch. Working hard was just another day at home, and naming every cow and calf you owned was just what you did. I can’t remember how many were named Girl, Boy, Buddy, Sister, etc, but they were all worth it, because they were in your good hands. Never did a day go by without your boys hearing, “How ya’ like her boy,” or “tap ‘er light”! Some folks knew you as the rancher doing his thing and that couldn’t have been truer. Watching you care for animals as if your life depended upon it was all anyone needed to know about the man you were. Memories that hit me like yesterday where I see you driving the tractor while I’m picking rock, telling me there’s a big buck back of the hill, only for me to say, “it’ll be that much bigger next year,” with a disappointing tone, or helping you feed in the mornings before going to school. Those were truly the good ol’ days. The last time I got to see you was right before you left us, and that’s when we played what would be our last game of Rummy, and you won both games! You left a champ and I only hope that Grandma Annie, Grandpa John, and brother Leroy, are waiting to challenge you now.

Love, Jason.



In the words of his son, Burke:

Dad, I just miss you. I miss hearing your voice and our usual topics of discussion on the phone: “What’s the price of gas there?” or “What’s the temperature there?” They were, as you would always say, “Simple Minded”.

I have a lot of good memories as I remember back: The old radio playing Charlie Pride or Randy Travis, the neighbors coming around to visit when everyone would get out their guitars. Home gatherings were always so much fun. I recall how happy you always were to have those scarce moments of socializing. You were a true, “Suomalainen!”, and as a true Finn, you would pronounce it, “Soo-oh-mah-lie-nen!”

I will always miss the competitions we would have as well: Whether playing a game of Horse at the basketball net beside the house, having a remote control monster truck demolition derby in the living room, or beating us at one of your favorite card games. Your dedication to the ranch was to be admired. It is, and will always be, where you live.

Miss you, dad, and especially the nickname you always called me! Love,“Lousy!”



A gathering for remembrances and a luncheon will be held from noon to 2pm on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, with a burial at 3pm at Pleasant View Cemetery in Belt, MT.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.