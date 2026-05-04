Obituary: Don Taylor

Donald “Don” Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2026, surrounded by his daughter Mandy, granddaughters Mercedes and Hailey, and his beloved doggie Peaches by his side, singing and playing his favorite music, and ensuring he knew he was loved.

Don was a devoted and loving husband, father, Bapa, and uncle. Known for his kindness and humor, he was the patriarch of his family. He spent his life ensuring those around him felt supported, cared for, and loved. He was a very hard worker and was so proud of his farm and ranch that he spent his whole life working. He also, with his brothers, owned and operated ‘Taylor Bros. Processing’ for wild game and a beef here and there. He also took to the political realm a bit with his activism around the NAFTA agreement with his friend Gary Gollohan; and he also created a monthly newsletter named ‘Ag News at a Glance’ which he published for 10 years from 2004-2014. He was also very active and proud to be a part of the Central Montana Winter Fair.

Born and raised in Central Montana on Spring Ranch, Don’s childhood was rooted in hard work, family, and fast cars. He began his schooling as a young boy in Kolin, MT for seven years, then furthered his grade school and junior high education in Moccasin, MT, and ultimately graduated from high school in Moore, MT. He attended the University of Montana as a music major for a while, although returning to the farm to carry it on with his family.

On November 2, 1974, Don married the love of his life, Pauline (Halmrast) Taylor, in Sunburst, MT. Together they created a family with son Nathan, and daughter Mandy. Don had a passion for the things that moved him—whether it was his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle, his farm machinery, or in his younger days, playing his tenor saxophone or spending time with his friends. He was a true car enthusiast who took great pride in working on, racing, and driving that 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle.

Don is survived by his brothers, Robert (Betty) and Kenny (Leslie d. 2018); his daughter, Mandy; and his cherished grandchildren, Mercedes (Jordan) and Hailey Taylor, and Olivia Kessler. He also leaves behind many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline “Polly”; son, Nathan; parents, Robert and Emily (Tucek) Taylor; his sister, Joyce and later, her daughter Amy Fugate; and his in-laws, Lloyd and Pearl (Helgeson) Halmrast.

A Vigil Service will be Thursday, May 7th, 7:00 p.m. at Creel Funeral Home with viewing from 5:00 to 7:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 8th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Lewistown, MT with Rite of Committal at Lewistown City Cemetery. A luncheon/gathering will follow at the Yogo Inn.

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