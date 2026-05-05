Obituary: Roger Lee Casteel

Roger Lee Casteel (1941-2026) passed away peacefully on May 2, 2026, taking with him a lifetime of stories and generous spirit. He lived in Fort Benton, Montana for 49 years.

Roger was born on December 12, 1941, in Havre, Montana. He lived in Chinook, Montana during his younger years and graduated from Chinook High School. He joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, California, where he was honorably discharged. He then became a railroad clerk and retired after 34 years. He married Ruth Ann Schlagel on May 28, 1977, and the couple was married for 36 years before she passed.

Roger’s generosity and unwavering love for his family will never be forgotten. Roger was willing to help any family or friend in need. He had a passion for cribbage. He would gladly accept anyone willing to play a game of it with him! He also enjoyed listening to music and would often sing to his grandchildren. Whether he was telling jokes or his life stories, he made every moment unforgettable.

He is survived by a son, David Casteel (Candace); stepdaughter, Diane McDougle; stepsons, Duane Bushman (Eva) and Greg Bushman (Misty); grandchildren, Aria, Zoe, Nolan (Natalie), Jeffery (Terren), Shyanne, Sharla, Clint, and Ariana; great-grandchildren, Harper, Bennet, Logan, Jeremiah, Joshua, Charlie, and Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews (and families). He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; mother, Velma; father, Stanley; brother, Larry; and sister, Sharon.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 1202 13th Street, Fort Benton, MT 59442.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.