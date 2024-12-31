Obituary: Donna Lynn Schroeder

In the early morning hours, Mom, 85 years young, saddled up and rode off to see her first heavenly sunrise, passing away at the Missouri River Medical Center of natural causes on Sunday, December 15, 2024. She started out in Great Falls, being the first of five children born to Floyd and Betty (Morrow) Zanto. She grew up in boots and jeans on the family ranch in Shonkin, following her dad’s footsteps in each and every way she could, becoming quite the cowgirl that she was. She was an excellent horsewoman and at an early age, acquired the knack of raising cattle from her father. She attended elementary school at the lower Shonkin School, with the family later adding a home in Fort Benton for when it was time to enter high school.

After graduating from Fort Benton High School in 1957, she continued her studies at Northern Montana College. She participated in college rodeo, barrel racing, and was among one of the first rodeo team members to compete in the Brick Breeden FieldHouse in Bozeman. Upon earning her cosmetology degree, she lived in Phoenix for a short time, but Montana was home and returned to Havre. It was there where

she met Orville Schroeder, who worked for the railroad. They were married on May 25 th , 1964, at Rocky Boy. Rumor has it they eloped due to family squabbles; however, not owning a dress was maybe the real reason! A year later, their first son, Robert, was born. Their second son, John, followed a couple years later. After residing in Havre for a short time, they moved to Shonkin to help operate the family ranch. Dad would pass away 13 years later, in 1977, leaving her a young widow and raising their two sons.

With determination, strong will, and boots on, she helped operate the ranch full time, while at the same time, raising her two sons, putting their needs first. Her large and bountiful garden each year was also a priority! Her years of hard work were hardly met with any complaints. Even her cows loved her! Upon the boys’ finishing school, she had to fill that gap with several hobbies and activities. To mention a few was league bowling, including four decades of State tournaments, and several National tournaments. She enjoyed attending as many rodeos as she could, with a decade of going to the NFR in Las Vegas with the boys. She earned her way into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2000. She was a member of the Montana Cowgirls Association, the Chouteau County Trailblazers, being secretary for thirteen years.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert and John; stepdaughter Char, siblings Patsy Bippes, Terri (Michael) Strausbauch, and Lewis (Kandy) Zanto. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and many friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.