Obituary: Doris Rita Gogan

Doris Rita Gogan, 96, passed away on March 15, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Doris was born on August 10, 1929, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Peter Aucoin and Gwendolyn (Sortwell) Aucoin. She was raised alongside her brother and sister.

She graduated from Commerce High School, and while living in Massachusetts, she met and married Donald Gogan Sr. Together they had two children and shared 22 years of marriage before later parting ways.

In addition to her role as a devoted mother, Doris dedicated 22 years of her career to the finance industry, including her time with Beneficial Finance. She later worked with Interstate Counseling Services and, after relocating to Montana, continued her career at the Great Falls Clinic. Doris was also very involved in the community and sat on the Credit Professionals International Committee and the Credit Association both locally and for the district.

Doris had a love for travel and a special interest in aeronautics. She also enjoyed the Great Falls Symphony and spent many of her quiet moments knitting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Heffernan; sister, Barbara Trout and brother, Raymond Aucoin.

Doris is survived by her son, Donald Gogan Jr.; grandchildren, Travis Scot Gogan, Andrew E. Gogan, Adam Gogan, Ben Gogan, Jayden Gogan, Khristian Gogan, Austin Gogan, Aiden Gogan, Isaian Bestwina, and Nehemia Bestwina; and great grandchild, Ayden Gogan.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.