Obituary: Douglas "Duke" Johnson

Douglas “Duke” Johnson of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on June 15, 2025, at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Doug was born on September 29, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana, to Maxine (Whinnery) Johnson and Donald Hecox. Doug’s stepfather, Eugene Johnson and Maxine, raised Doug in Vaughn MT. Doug graduated from Simms High School in 1965.

After completing high school, Doug joined the Air National Guard, followed by his pursuit for a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the College of Great Falls, which he received in May 1972. It was during this time that Doug met the love of his life, Karen Ann Buzzas, whom he married on March 20, 1971. They were married for 36 years until Karen passed away on December 13, 2007. Doug and Karen made their home in Great Falls, starting their family in 1971 when Brett was born, adding Bryan to their family in 1974 when he was born. Doug became an administrator for the Cascade County Consolidated Pesticide Division in 1975. “Mosquito Duke” worked at the county office for 32 years, retiring in 2007.

“Doogie” was an avid golfer, known for his “timeless” swing. Doug could often be found on the links with his wife, Karen, his sons, Brett and Bryan, or his “Muni” and “Lark” golf buddies. Whether at the local golf courses or on one of the many golf trips Doug took with his family and friends, he was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, telling (and often retelling) stories of their golf adventures and sharing a laugh with everyone.

Doug also had a passion for classic cars. He could spend countless hours at car shows enjoying the cars he saw and reminiscing with the car owners about their cars and the cars that he owned throughout his life. He had a knack for engines and spent hours tinkering on cars, repairing his “snowplow” trucks, and accumulating car parts… so many car parts.

Doug was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Johnson of Great Falls, MT; his parents, Donald Hecox of Bozeman, MT and Maxine Johnson of Vaughn, MT; his stepfather, Eugene Johnson of Great Falls, MT; and his brother-in-law, Michael Goodman of Sherwood, OR. He will be deeply missed by his surviving sons, Brett (Vinci) Johnson of Johnstown, CO and Bryan (Lisa O’Connell) Johnson of Great Falls, MT; his brothers, John (Laurie) Johnson of Great Falls, MT and Jody Johnson of Great Falls, MT; his sisters, Janine (Floyd) Catchpole of IL, Debra (John) Briscoe of Fort Shaw, MT, and Susan Whinnery of San Diego, CA; his brother-in-law, Rodney (Michelle) Buzzas of Henderson, NV; his sisters-in-law, Regina Goodman of Sherwood, OR and Alexis (Jerry) Wrisley of Beaverton, OR; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Duke’s memory on July 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM, at the Meadowlark Country Club. Friends and family are invited to gather, share memories, and pay tribute to a life that touched so many. In keeping with Duke’s loving spirit, attendees are encouraged to join in laughter and remembrance.

In Duke's memory, we are reminded of the profound impact a single life can have, and how deeply he will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Parkinson’s research, in hopes of advancing understanding and treatment of this challenging disease. Doug’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.

